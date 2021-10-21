fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.20
373.79
+ 0.32%
BTC/USD
-3167.69
62833.72
-4.8%
DIA
-1.19
357.22
-0.33%
SPY
-0.09
452.50
-0.02%
TLT
-0.04
142.77
-0.03%
GLD
-0.37
167.27
-0.22%

Expert Ratings For Affirm Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
October 21, 2021 12:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Affirm Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 14 analysts have published their opinion on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 2 5 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 14 analysts have an average price target of $118.36 versus the current price of Affirm Holdings at 153.25, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Affirm Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 25.25% from the previous average price target of $94.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Affirm Holdings

Analyst Ratings For Affirm Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) within the last quarter: read more
What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affirm Holdings

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affirm Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) within the last quarter: read more
Analyst Ratings For Affirm Holdings

Analyst Ratings For Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affirm Holdings

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more