fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.32
354.35
+ 1.48%
BTC/USD
-1202.69
54112.31
-2.17%
DIA
+ 4.91
339.21
+ 1.43%
SPY
+ 5.86
429.04
+ 1.35%
TLT
-1.50
145.89
-1.04%
GLD
-0.74
165.77
-0.45%

Expert Ratings For Cytokinetics

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 12:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $54.8 versus the current price of Cytokinetics at 38.695, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Cytokinetics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 41.42% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

  read more

Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Cytokinetics with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $75

Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari initiates coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $75. read more

HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy on Cytokinetics, Raises Price Target to $58

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintains Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) with a Buy and raises the price target from $53 to $58. read more
Why Cytokinetics (CYTK) Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

Why Cytokinetics (CYTK) Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares continue to move forward after it announced positive REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 data for CK-274 and garnered  read more