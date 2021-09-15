fbpx

QQQ
-0.68
375.94
-0.18%
BTC/USD
+ 2193.71
48218.95
+ 4.77%
DIA
+ 0.93
345.54
+ 0.27%
SPY
+ 1.14
443.03
+ 0.26%
TLT
-1.10
152.21
-0.72%
GLD
-1.11
169.93
-0.66%

Expert Ratings For Core & Main

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Core & Main

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 7 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 1 0 0
1 Month Ago 2 3 6 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 13 analysts have an average price target of $30.23 versus the current price of Core & Main at 27.58, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Core & Main over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 2.47% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Core & Main, Raises Price Target to $33

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintains Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $31 to $33. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $610 to $736. Adobe shares rose 0.2% to $646.33 in pre-market trading. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform on Core & Main, Raises Price Target to $30

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintains Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) with a Sector Perform and raises the price target from $28 to $30. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2021

Upgrades read more