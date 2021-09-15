fbpx

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Riot Blockchain

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 12:12 pm
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Riot Blockchain

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 2 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Riot Blockchain. The company has an average price target of $54.2 with a high of $82.00 and a low of $43.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Riot Blockchain over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 16.13% from the previous average price target of $46.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

