fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.05
376.28
+ 0.01%
BTC/USD
+ 676.11
46701.35
+ 1.47%
DIA
-2.09
351.39
-0.6%
SPY
-1.39
447.97
-0.31%
TLT
+ 1.42
147.88
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 1.03
166.71
+ 0.61%

Where GoodRx Holdings Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 14, 2021 12:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where GoodRx Holdings Stands With Analysts

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $44.4 versus the current price of GoodRx Holdings at 44.945, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated GoodRx Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.55% from the previous average price target of $41.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on GoodRx Holdings, Raises Price Target to $52

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintains GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $45 to $52. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2021

Upgrades read more

Barclays Upgrades GoodRx Holdings to Overweight, Announces $45 Price Target

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler upgrades GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announces $45 price target. read more

Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform on GoodRx Holdings, Lowers Price Target to $42

Cowen & Co. analyst Charles Rhyee maintains GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $44 to $42. read more