Thinking About Buying Stock In SmileDirectClub, Walmart, Palantir Or Upstart?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Wolfe Research analyst Steve Beuchaw downgraded SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from Outperform to Peer Perform and announced a $7 price target.

SmileDirectClub is trading lower by 1% at $5.15.

Stephens & Co. analyst Ben Bienvenu maintained Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $160 to $170.

Walmart is trading higher by 0.3% at $149.50.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) with an Underweight and raised the price target from $19 to $22.

Palantir is trading higher by 0.25% at $24.95.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal upgraded Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $130 to $230.

Upstart is trading higher by 3.3% at $184.