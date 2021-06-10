 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Anthem

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 5 0
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Anthem. The company has an average price target of $412.67 with a high of $460.00 and a low of $375.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.18% from the previous average price target of $364.62.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for ANTM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform
May 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
May 2021MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ANTM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ANTM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Authorized In Japan, Neovasc's Adverse Ruling In Germany, Metacrine Rallies On Insider Buying
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 19, 2021
Cramer Weighs In On Beyond Meat, Snowflake, More
How To Trade These 7 Healthcare Stocks and ETF Says 2ndSkiesForex's Chris Capre
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NOWGoldman SachsMaintains695.0
LCIRoth CapitalMaintains7.0
CMEAtlantic EquitiesDowngrades235.0
QTSTruist SecuritiesDowngrades78.0
OGNEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com