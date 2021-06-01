 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 11:06am
Within the last quarter, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 6 0
Indifferent 0 0 2 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Goldman Sachs Group. The company has an average price target of $395.85 with a high of $497.00 and a low of $332.00.

This current average represents a 8.34% increase from the previous average price target of $365.38.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for GS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsNeutral

