Where Intuitive Surgical Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 2 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 0
Indifferent 0 0 5 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Intuitive Surgical evaluate the company at an average price target of $860.11 with a high of $939.00 and a low of $735.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.45% increase from the previous average price target of $785.88.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for ISRG

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Apr 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy

