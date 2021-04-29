 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Caterpillar

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 2:50pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 2
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 0 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Caterpillar. The company has an average price target of $212.9 with a high of $265.00 and a low of $154.00.

This current average has increased by 16.82% from the previous average price target of $182.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corresponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for CAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

