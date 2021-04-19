 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for Sunrun

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 3 2 0
Indifferent 0 0 1 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sunrun. The company has an average price target of $81.25 with a high of $116.00 and a low of $55.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 22.64% from the previous average price target of $66.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for RUN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Apr 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RUN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (RUN)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2021
Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MPMorgan StanleyMaintains41.0
MNSTMorgan StanleyMaintains115.0
MGNXMorgan StanleyMaintains16.0
LEGNMorgan StanleyMaintains50.0
GOOGCanaccord GenuityMaintains2,600.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com