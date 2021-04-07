 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BP

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BP (NYSE:BP) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 1
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

4 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for BP evaluate the company at an average price target of $28.5 with a high of $31.00 and a low of $27.00.

price target chart

 

This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for BP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Mar 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (BP)

Palantir Snags $89.9M Nuclear Security Administration Contract
Don't Miss These Energy Stocks In 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
BP: Debt Overview
'Fast Money' Picks For March 22: Chewy, Palantir And More
BP's Debt Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FRFHFRBC CapitalMaintains650.0
AMATMizuhoMaintains155.0
PAYXBMO CapitalMaintains96.0
BLDJP MorganMaintains215.0
WHRJP MorganMaintains261.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com