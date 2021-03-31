 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Netflix Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 4
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 4
Indifferent 0 0 0 3
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Netflix. The company has an average price target of $627.54 with a high of $750.00 and a low of $450.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 11.58% increase from the previous average price target of $562.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2021BenchmarkMaintainsSell
Jan 2021DZ BankUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

'Tiger King' NFT Drops Tomorrow — Despite Opposition From The Tiger King Himself
Cathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF Has 'No Reason' To Exist, Says Cramer
Why ViacomCBS And Discovery Risk 'Still Skews To The Downside'
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix Or Apple?
Apple, Netflix, Peloton, Square, Roku, DraftKings - What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday
The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TXTBarclaysUpgrades68.0
SWAVCanaccord GenuityMaintains149.0
PLBYCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On28.0
ANGOCanaccord GenuityMaintains24.0
TWRedburnInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com