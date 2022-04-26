Nasdaq Falls 4% As Tesla, AMD Take A Big Slide

U.S. indices fell sharply Tuesday as stocks continue to drop amid concerns over the potential economic impacts of Fed rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Traders and investors are also weighing recent earnings reports.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 3.95% to 12,490

The S&P 500 traded lower by 2.81% to 4,175

The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 2.40% to 11,866

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) led the QQQ on Tuesday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

