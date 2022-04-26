Detroit Auto Show Returns As Fall Event With EV Focus: What You Need To Know

The North American International Auto Show is returning for the first time since January 2019, and this time it’s being held when the weather in Detroit is good for something more than ice fishing.

An indoor-outdoor Detroit auto show is planned for Sept. 14-25 at downtown’s Huntington Place convention center, and it’s geared toward a changing auto industry.

“This year’s auto show plays a vitally important role in promoting emerging technologies, particularly in the EV space,” Rod Alberts, the Detroit auto show’s executive director, said in a Tuesday statement.

“And, as the first auto show of the season and with the release of new models in the fall, we expect the show to be a pivotal player in consumers’ vehicle shopping and purchase decisions.”

Detroit Auto Show 2022 Highlights: Multiple automotive brands are planning ride-and-drive events on street courses along the circuit of the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, auto show organizers said.

At least five active tracks are planned inside the convention center, with “dynamic activations” outdoors at Hart Plaza, a riverfront park located between Huntington Center and the General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Renaissance Center.

An AutoMobili-D segment at the auto show will feature 80-plus tech companies, Tier 1 suppliers and startups and leading universities.

The auto show’s $400-a-ticket, black-tie charity preview — which organizers said has raised more than $100 million for Southeastern Michigan children’s charities in the last 25 years — is returning as well.

This year’s charity preview is Sept. 16, and tickets go on sale July 11.

“We are thrilled to bring back our much-anticipated and longstanding Charity Preview,” Joe Lunghamer, the auto show’s chairman, said in a statement. “The event is a very important night of giving in Detroit, but it also sets the stage for the public show that brings thousands of visitors downtown and generates incredible economic impact for our community.”

Detroit Auto Show Dates To Know: The media day for this year’s auto show is Sept. 14; the AutoMobili-D and industry tech days are Sept. 14-15; and the public show is Sept. 17-25.