 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Markets Fall Sharply Amid Ongoing Rate Hike Concerns
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 4:09pm   Comments
Share:
Markets Fall Sharply Amid Ongoing Rate Hike Concerns

The S&P 500 traded lower for the third week in a row as investors brace for a potential 0.5% interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. indices traded sharply lower Friday on continued weakness following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell suggesting a rate hike of 50 basis points is possible for May. The Fed has indicated it may move quicker on rate hikes to curb inflation.

Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports have dragged markets lower in April. Tuesday’s session saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note.

On an International Monetary Fund panel, Powell said reducing inflation is "absolutely essential" and raising rates by half a percentage point in May is "on the table."

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 2.65% to 13,356; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 2.62% to $325.40
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 2.77% to 4,271; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 2.74% to $426.04
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 2.47% to 11,574; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 2.71% at $338.27

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) led the QQQ.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported an 8.5% increase in the consumer price index in the month of March, the highest U.S. inflation growth since 1981… Read More

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis… Read More

The competition ahead in the cannabis market from tobacco, alcohol and pharmaceutical companies was a topic of discussion this week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + ALGN)

Markets Fall As Investors Weigh Earnings
Analyst Ratings for Align Tech
Markets Close Mixed Amid Netflix Plunge, Onset Of Earnings Season
Markets Rise Despite Another New 2-Year High For US 10-Year Treasury Note
Markets Finish Session Mixed Amid New 2-Year High For US 10-Year Treasury Note
Markets Fall To Conclude Holiday-Shortened Week Of Trading
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com