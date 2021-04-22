11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares increased by 7.61% to $22.47 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Mattel's trading volume reached 500.2K shares. This is 19.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock moved upwards by 7.32% to $47.75. Skechers USA's trading volume hit 180.9K shares by close, accounting for 11.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock rose 5.57% to $2.84. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 183 shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares moved upwards by 1.93% to $29.49. At the close, Levi Strauss's trading volume reached 47.6K shares. This is 2.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares rose 1.2% to $68.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 40.8K shares, which is 1.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Losers

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 2.21% to $1.33 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Uxin's trading volume reached 48.0K shares. This is 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $454.0 million.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 2.01% to $2.44. Vinco Ventures's trading volume hit 19.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.

AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares declined by 1.96% to $5.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.4 million.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 1.59% to $3.1. This security traded at a volume of 39.9K shares come close, making up 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.4 million.

Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares fell 1.23% to $1.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 20.2K, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.5 million.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) shares fell 1.13% to $30.71. This security traded at a volume of 80.8K shares come close, making up 9.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.