12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock rose 36.28% to $3.23 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7 million, accounting for 692.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 7.72% to $2.65. Express's trading volume hit 451.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.1 million.

Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock rose 4.29% to $3.64. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 77.6K shares, which is 1.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.0 million.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock moved upwards by 4.24% to $47.65. GameStop's trading volume hit 323.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 3.0% to $13.71. At the close, Koss's trading volume reached 32.7K shares. This is 1.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.1 million.

Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) stock increased by 2.67% to $26.84. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs's trading volume hit 79.3K shares by close, accounting for 15.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $774.9 million.

Losers

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock declined by 11.75% to $2.18 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 89.8K shares come close, making up 18.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock decreased by 11.44% to $23.63. At the close, Nautilus's trading volume reached 266.9K shares. This is 12.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $715.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares fell 4.03% to $1.91. At the close, Target Hospitality's trading volume reached 12.7K shares. This is 7.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares fell 3.25% to $21.18. Carnival's trading volume hit 64.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion.

Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares declined by 3.06% to $45.01. At the close, Mohawk Gr Hldgs's trading volume reached 15.6K shares. This is 2.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock decreased by 2.59% to $25.28. Carnival's trading volume hit 2.8 million shares by close, accounting for 6.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 billion.