23 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) stock moved upwards by 66.3% to $87.90 during Monday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.

• Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) stock increased by 17.2% to $3.40.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares surged 14.9% to $4.71.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock increased by 11.7% to $5.94. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares increased by 10.9% to $7.80.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares rose 8.4% to $0.89.

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares rose 7.5% to $1.57. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $3.45. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

• Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares increased by 6.6% to $24.25. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

• Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) stock rose 6.5% to $0.76.

• Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock increased by 5.6% to $8.30.

• Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $26.10. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

• NuCana, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares surged 5.3% to $5.56. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares surged 4.3% to $1.70.

• GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $4.45. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

• Unum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares surged 3.9% to $0.98. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.

• Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.19.

• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) stock increased by 3.5% to $0.57.

• CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $3.05.

Losers

• Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares fell 4.2% to $4.37 during Monday's after-market session.

• ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares decreased by 4.0% to $39.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.00.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock fell 3.9% to $6.98. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

• Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) stock plummeted 3.6% to $0.52.