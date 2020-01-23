Market Overview

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 11:19pm   Comments
Gainers

Fluor, Inc. (NYSE:FLR) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $21.50 during Thursday's after-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares increased by 5.0% to $97.34.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) stock surged 3.4% to $0.31.

 

Losers

Harsco, Inc. (NYSE:HSC) shares decreased by 15.2% to $16.50 during Thursday's after-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.

Art's-Way Manufacturing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock fell 6.8% to $2.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares fell 4.5% to $1.68. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

