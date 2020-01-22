26 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) stock rose 29.2% to $0.85 during Wednesday's after-market session.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock surged 14.8% to $2.17.

• Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares moved upwards by 11.2% to $25.50. The most recent rating by BTIG, on November 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) stock increased by 6.4% to $0.21.

• Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $0.37. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares rose 5.8% to $2.38. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares surged 5.5% to $0.63.

• Unum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.25. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.

• Affimed, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $3.03.

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock rose 4.3% to $6.99.

• Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $1.48.

• MannKind, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock increased by 3.5% to $1.75. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 24, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock increased by 3.3% to $22.87. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.00.

• Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock increased by 3.3% to $3.46.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares surged 3.2% to $3.89. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on December 11, the current rating is at Hold.

• Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock surged 3.2% to $8.80.

• Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares surged 3.0% to $0.85. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

Losers

• Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares fell 23.2% to $2.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.

• Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock declined 12.1% to $101.35. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $137.00.

• Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) stock decreased by 11.8% to $1.50.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares fell 10.6% to $2.92.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) stock fell 5.3% to $12.40.

• Midatech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTP) stock decreased by 5.1% to $0.84.

• vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares declined 3.5% to $2.50.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) stock decreased by 3.5% to $16.25. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on January 08, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock declined 3.3% to $0.32.