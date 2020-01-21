10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $2.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

• MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) stock increased by 3.4% to $1.23.

• Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares increased by 3.4% to $17.87. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BE) shares rose 3.1% to $9.42.

Losers

• ManpowerGroup, Inc. (NYSE:MAN) stock plummeted 5.0% to $92.07 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $112.00.

• Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares plummeted 4.7% to $0.90.

• American Superconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares fell 3.8% to $7.90.

• IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares fell 3.6% to $47.63. According to the most recent rating by Northcoast Research, on December 04, the current rating is at Buy.

• ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock declined 3.4% to $0.28.

• China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares decreased by 3.4% to $0.69.