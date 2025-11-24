How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today begins the shortened holiday week with a sparse economic calendar, but the releases we do have may still influence early flow due to lighter liquidity. At 8:30AM ET we will get the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October, which helps gauge the underlying strength or softness of broad economic conditions. At 10:30AM ET the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity report will be released, giving a regional look at industrial sentiment.

At 11:30AM ET the Treasury will hold its 3 and 6 Month Bill Auction, and at 1:00PM ET the Treasury will issue a 2 Year Note Auction. These auctions can influence intraday rates movement, which often bleeds into index volatility during thinner sessions.

With holiday volume already beginning to thin out and no major data scheduled until later in the week, price action may feel choppy, sharp, and reactive to headlines. Expect unusual spikes due to lower liquidity and the potential for large participants to position ahead of Thanksgiving.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 661.25, where buyers will try to firm up support after last week's rotation lower. If they can stabilize early, a lift into 662.45 may develop, which would show that buyers are attempting to regain footing. Holding strength above that area can open a move toward 663.70, and continued momentum may press price into 664.95. If enthusiasm strengthens, SPY could expand toward 666.20 as buyers test how much overhead supply remains. These moves would reflect traders leaning back into the tape as holiday-week liquidity thins.

If SPY loses 661.25, sellers may guide price toward 660.00. A breakdown there can pull the tape into 658.80 as weaker hands step aside. If pressure persists, SPY may slide into 657.55, with extended weakness carrying the index into 656.30. Each lower step indicates buyers hesitating in front of thinner volume conditions.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 593.25, and bulls will want to stabilize this area early to prevent further weakness. If they do, a move toward 594.40 may unfold as buyers test short term control. Sustaining interest above that level can open a push toward 595.55, and with continued strength, QQQ may work its way into 596.75. If confidence builds across tech, an expansion toward 598.00 is possible. These moves would show buyers attempting to reclaim structure heading into the slower holiday environment.

If QQQ breaks below 593.25, sellers may push price into 592.05. Failing to hold there can invite a slide into 590.85. Continued selling may bring 589.55 into view, and if weakness accelerates, price could drift into 588.30. Lower levels would signal buyers refusing to absorb supply in thinner trading conditions.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple starts the morning at 271.25, where bulls will try to establish early stability. A lift into 272.10 may occur if they succeed. Sustained strength could guide price toward 272.95, and if buyers remain active, AAPL may push toward 273.85. Stronger momentum may carry price into 274.75. These upward steps suggest traders leaning into Apple as a relative leader during lower volume sessions.

If Apple slips below 271.25, sellers may press into 270.40. Losing that level opens the door toward 269.55. Persistent pressure can bring 268.65 into play, and a heavier slide may extend toward 267.80. Each drop indicates buyers stepping aside as the tape thins out.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 473.75, where buyers will try to firm the tape after recent softness. If they hold early, a move into 474.90 may take shape. Momentum above that level can bring 476.10 into play, with buyers potentially extending the advance toward 477.35. If strength broadens across mega caps, MSFT may stretch toward 478.55. These measured rises would signal dip buyers stepping back in.

If MSFT loses 473.75, a move into 472.55 may unfold. Continued weakness can carry price into 471.30. If buyers fail to respond, MSFT may drift into 470.10, and extended softness could draw price into 468.85. Each level lower reflects sellers pressing advantage during thin conditions.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA begins the session at 179.75, where bulls will attempt to hold support after the sharp retracement from highs. A lift into 180.60 may develop if buyers step in. Sustained interest could bring price toward 181.55. If enthusiasm expands, NVDA may climb into 182.50, with a stronger push carrying toward 183.45. These steps would show traders carefully reentering after last week's earnings volatility.

If NVDA loses 179.75, sellers may guide price into 178.85. A break there can pull the tape into 177.95. Continued pressure could send NVDA toward 176.95, and extended weakness may reach into 175.95. Each lower test shows buyers holding back as semiconductor sentiment cools.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 309.50, and buyers will try to maintain stability at this elevated area. If they manage it, a move into 310.40 may unfold. Sustained momentum can bring the tape toward 311.35, and stronger follow through may push GOOGL into 312.30. If buyers maintain command, price may expand toward 313.25. These movements reflect strong demand still present in the name despite broader market softness.

If GOOGL slips under 309.50, sellers may test 308.45. A continuation lower could bring 307.35 into view. If pressure stays firm, GOOGL may slide toward 306.30, with a deeper extension aiming at 305.20. These levels show where buyers will need to step back in to prevent further cooling.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta starts the day at 598.00, where bulls will attempt to steady the tape after last week's rotation. If price firms here, a push into 599.70 may take shape. Continued strength could bring META toward 601.40, and a stronger advance may guide the tape into 603.10. If momentum broadens across large cap tech, price may stretch toward 604.75. These levels show buyers attempting to rebuild control.

If META loses 598.00, sellers may lean into 596.30. A break there can bring 594.60 into play. Continued downside may target 592.95, and if sellers stay aggressive, META may reach into 591.25. Each lower test signals pressure returning to the name.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 397.75, with bulls trying to stabilize after last week's weakness. If support holds, TSLA may attempt a lift into 399.10. Sustained strength can open a move toward 400.50, and stronger momentum could press price toward 401.85. If buyers remain committed, TSLA may stretch toward 403.20. These moves indicate traders looking for early signs of recovery.

If TSLA slips below 397.75, sellers may take price into 396.40. Continued weakness can carry the tape into 395.10. If pressure remains firm, TSLA may slide into 393.75, with deeper softness opening toward 392.40. These areas show where buyers may need to defend.

Final Word: Trade safely and keep risk tight.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

