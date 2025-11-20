How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today is one of the most data-heavy sessions in weeks, and traders should expect elevated volatility from the opening bell onward. At 8:30AM ET, the Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook, Jobless Claims, and a large set of September employment metrics delayed by the government shutdown were released. These include Non-Farm Payrolls, Private Payrolls, Manufacturing Payrolls, Average Hourly Earnings, Weekly Hours, Unemployment Rate, Labor Force Participation Rate, and the Underemployment Rate. This batch will set the tone for the morning and could immediately reshape rate-cut expectations. At 10:00AM ET, the October Leading Index along with Existing Home Sales, will add another layer of macro direction.

At 11:00AM ET, the Treasury releases its bill and note announcements, followed by the 10-Year TIPS Auction at 1:00PM ET, which will be closely watched for inflation expectations. Energy traders will also be digesting the SEMI Billings Report at 6:00PM ET, though its impact will be secondary.

Alongside the data, a parade of Fed speakers will shape rate-path sentiment. At 8:45AM ET, Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack speaks on financial stability. At 9:30AM, Governor Michael Barr participates in an AI policy discussion. At 11:00AM, Governor Lisa Cook speaks on financial stability. At 12:40PM, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee delivers remarks at the CFA Society. At 4:30PM, the Philly Fed's Anna Paulson discusses the economic outlook. Finally, at 6:15PM, Governor Stephen Miran participates in a key discussion that will likely be watched for dovish dissent signaling.

Traders will also be absorbing Nvidia's Q3 earnings beat, which can significantly impact semiconductor sentiment and broader tech flows today. With macro data, Fed commentary, Treasury auctions, and earnings all colliding in a single session, this is a high-pressure environment where discipline matters.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 669.50, where buyers will try to steady the tape early. If they can firm up a base at this level, a move into 670.65 may begin to develop. Strength above this zone could lift SPY toward 671.85, where bulls will attempt to establish control. If momentum continues, price may press into 673.00, and a stronger push could reach toward 674.20 as confidence grows.

If SPY slips under 669.50, sellers may test the market with a move into 668.35. Losing that support could invite pressure into 667.20. Failure to stabilize there may open a slide into 666.05. If downside momentum builds, SPY could rotate into 664.90, signaling broader caution across the market.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 608.50, and bulls will be looking to defend this area to start the morning. If they can hold firm, a move into 609.65 may unfold. Sustained buying could bring 610.80 into focus, and if confidence continues to broaden, price may extend into 612.00. A strong session may carry QQQ toward 613.20.

If sellers pull QQQ below 608.50, a dip into 607.35 may come into play. Breaking that level can bring 606.20 into view. Continued weakness may reach toward 605.00, and if selling accelerates, price may slide into 603.85, indicating fading demand.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins the morning at 269.75, and buyers will aim to establish support at this level. If they do, Apple may drift into 270.60. A steady bid could carry price into 271.40, and further strength may target 272.25. If bullish momentum expands, Apple may stretch into 273.10.

If Apple loses 269.75, sellers may lean price into 268.95. A breakdown there could allow a move toward 268.15. Should weakness persist, Apple may slip into 267.30. A heavier decline could pull price toward 266.50, signaling a more defensive tone.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 491.00, where bulls will attempt to stabilize the tape. If they succeed, a move into 492.20 may form. Continued strength can lead into 493.40. Should bullish momentum widen, MSFT may press into 494.65, with a stretch target toward 495.90.

If MSFT moves below 491.00, sellers may guide price into 489.85. A push through that level may bring 488.70 into play. Further weakness could draw Microsoft into 487.55. If downside pressure broadens, a move into 486.40 may develop.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA begins at 195.75 following its Q3 earnings where the company beat Wall Street expectations. If buyers build a base at the open, a lift into 197.00 may unfold. Continued enthusiasm could guide price into 198.25. If momentum expands, the tape may press into 199.55. A stronger advance could stretch toward 200.80.

If NVIDIA loses 195.75, sellers may attempt to break into 194.50. A drop through that area may target 193.20. If buyers remain inactive, price may slip toward 191.90. A further decline into 190.60 would reflect waning appetite ahead of deeper post-earnings positioning.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts at 298.50, where buyers look to create early stability. If they succeed, price may lift into 299.50. A stronger bid could carry GOOGL into 300.55. Continued strength may open a path toward 301.65. A bullish extension could reach toward 302.70.

If sellers take GOOGL below 298.50, a dip into 297.40 may take shape. Breaking that level could lead into 296.30. If pressure builds, price may move into 295.25. A deeper slide into 294.10 may signal broader tech softness.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 597.50, where bulls aim to find footing. If support builds, a move into 599.10 may appear. Continued strength could lift price into 600.75. If momentum widens, META may press into 602.40. An extended advance could bring price toward 604.00.

If META falls under 597.50, sellers might test 595.80. A break there may bring 594.10 into play. Continued weakness can open movement toward 592.40. If selling becomes more aggressive, META may drift into 590.70.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 411.25, where buyers will attempt to stabilize the tape. If they succeed, a lift into 412.75 may develop. Continued follow-through could bring TSLA into 414.20. Additional strength may target 415.65. A strong bid may stretch Tesla toward 417.10.

If TSLA loses 411.25, sellers may pressure the stock into 409.80. Further weakness could draw price into 408.30. A continued breakdown may bring TSLA into 406.85. If selling deepens, price may slide into 405.40.

Final Word: Move thoughtfully, size properly, and respect risk.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.