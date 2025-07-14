July 14, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

The Perfect Stocks Portfolio: July 2025 Update

by Tim Melvin Benzinga Maven
Please note that we are selling Neo Performance Materials, Inc. NOPMF Magellan Aerospace Corp. MALJF and THK Co., Ltd. THKLY as they trade above tangible book value.

We are adding 3 new stocks to the Perfect Stocks Portfolio this month:

1) Scorpio Tankers, Inc. STNG 

2) Bollore Investissments BOIVF

3) Barratt Redrow PLC BTDPY

Closing paragraph this month:
I will admit that the idea of owning solid, profitable companies that trade for less than book value, pay dividends, and have fortress-quality balance sheets sounds boring.

In this case, we have bored you all the way to the bank.

Our average holding since we started is up over 30%.

That is crushing the S&P 500 and the far more exciting QQQ, by multiples, not percentages.

The average gain of the 3 positions we closed this week is about 75%.

The average dividend yield is close to 4%.

The median PE ratio is less than 10.

On average, our companies sell less than 80% of their tangible book value.

Safe and cheap beats the market. Who knew?

I did. And now you do

