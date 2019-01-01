QQQ
Range
7.5 - 7.5
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.33/4.31%
52 Wk
7.09 - 9.53
Mkt Cap
433M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.5
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
57.7M
Outstanding
Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aero-structures and aero-engines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircraft, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services. It serves both commercial (approximately three-fourths of total sales) and defense markets. Additionally, parts and equipment may be provided for power generation projects, but sales do not constitute a material amount. The three geographic regions to which Magellan primarily sells are Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Magellan Aerospace Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK: MALJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magellan Aerospace's (MALJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magellan Aerospace.

Q

What is the target price for Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magellan Aerospace

Q

Current Stock Price for Magellan Aerospace (MALJF)?

A

The stock price for Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK: MALJF) is $7.5 last updated Today at 2:30:59 PM.

Q

Does Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magellan Aerospace.

Q

When is Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF) reporting earnings?

A

Magellan Aerospace does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magellan Aerospace.

Q

What sector and industry does Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) operate in?

A

Magellan Aerospace is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.