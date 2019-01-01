Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aero-structures and aero-engines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircraft, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services. It serves both commercial (approximately three-fourths of total sales) and defense markets. Additionally, parts and equipment may be provided for power generation projects, but sales do not constitute a material amount. The three geographic regions to which Magellan primarily sells are Canada, the United States, and Europe.