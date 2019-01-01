THK Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that primarily manufactures machinery parts, including linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation-equipment-related parts. The company operates through two segments. The industrial machinery segment provides products that are essential components in the production of machine tools and semiconductor production equipment. This segment also manufactures and sells electric actuators and unit products. The automotive and transportation segment develops and provides automotive components that support vehicles' basic functions. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Japanese domestic market.