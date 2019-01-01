|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of THK (OTCPK: THKLY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for THK.
There is no analysis for THK
The stock price for THK (OTCPK: THKLY) is $10.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
THK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for THK.
THK is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.