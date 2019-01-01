QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
THK Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that primarily manufactures machinery parts, including linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation-equipment-related parts. The company operates through two segments. The industrial machinery segment provides products that are essential components in the production of machine tools and semiconductor production equipment. This segment also manufactures and sells electric actuators and unit products. The automotive and transportation segment develops and provides automotive components that support vehicles' basic functions. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Japanese domestic market.

THK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy THK (THKLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of THK (OTCPK: THKLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are THK's (THKLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for THK.

Q

What is the target price for THK (THKLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for THK

Q

Current Stock Price for THK (THKLY)?

A

The stock price for THK (OTCPK: THKLY) is $10.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does THK (THKLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is THK (OTCPK:THKLY) reporting earnings?

A

THK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is THK (THKLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for THK.

Q

What sector and industry does THK (THKLY) operate in?

A

THK is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.