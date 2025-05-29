Foot Locker Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. FL will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, May 29.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 11 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Foot Locker projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.88 billion, compared to $1.9 billion a year earlier.

On May 15, Foot Locker disclosed a definitive deal to be acquired by Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS, which values Foot Locker's equity at around $2.4 billion and its enterprise at about $2.5 billion.

Foot Locker shares closed at $23.90 on Wednesday.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $20 to $24 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $14 to $24 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $14 to $24 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Needham analyst Tom Nikic downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $24 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and increased the price target from $16 to $24 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

