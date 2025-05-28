May 28, 2025 2:43 AM 2 min read

Dick's Sporting Goods, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dick’s Sporting shares fell 0.5% to $173.29 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 0.1% to $77.17 in after-hours trading.
  • Box Inc. BOX posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY2026 guidance after Tuesday’s closing bell. The company reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 26 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $276 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $274.8 million and is an increase over revenue of $264.66 million from the same period last year. Box shares jumped 11.4% to $35.02 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the markets close, HP Inc. HPQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $13.15 billion. HP shares gained 0.2% to $28.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Nvidia Corp. NVDA to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $43.54 billion after the closing bell. Nvidia shares rose 0.1% to $135.58 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Jack Hong / Shutterstock.com

