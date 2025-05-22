Kim Jong Un Blasts Officials After North Korea's New Destroyer Tips Over At Launch Event: 'Criminal Act'

In a rare acknowledgment of failure, a new North Korean warship was reportedly damaged during a launch ceremony attended by leader Kim Jong Un.

What Happened: The 5,000-ton destroyer was damaged due to “inexperienced command and operational carelessness,” as reported by the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, NBC News revealed. The incident took place at Chongjin, a port city in the northeast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson, Lee Sung-joon, stated that U.S. and South Korean intelligence had been tracking the launch. He added that the ship is now “lying on its side in the sea.”

North Korea also reportedly launched multiple unidentified cruise missiles on Thursday. The damaged ship was a significant part of Kim’s plans to advance North Korea’s military capabilities.

Kim labelled the incident as a “criminal act caused by absolute carelessness” and criticized the officials involved. The ship is to be restored before the next month’s plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party.

Experts note that while North Korea’s navy remains inferior to South Korea’s, its new destroyer poses a significant threat, likely built with Russian assistance in return for North Korean support in the Ukraine war.

Why It Matters: This event unfolds in a climate of heightened geopolitical tensions. North Korea has been vocal about its ambition to emerge as a ‘military superpower’, with Kim stating that the country would utilize all attack capabilities, including nuclear options, against adversaries if provoked.

Furthermore, North Korea has previously criticized the Biden administration for its decision to supply $8 billion in military aid to Ukraine, viewing it as a provocation against Russia, a nuclear-armed nation.

Interestingly, the news also comes on the heels of President Donald Trump announcing the $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense shield project, on which China has raised objections, indicating potential militarization of outer space and an arms race.

Image via Shutterstock

