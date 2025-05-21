Xi Jinping's China Wants Trump To Immediately Drop The Golden Dome Project Over 'Strong Offensive Implications:' '...Security Of All Countries Should Not Be Compromised'

Xi Jinping‘s China has expressed serious concerns over the U.S.’s Golden Dome missile defense shield project, urging the U.S. to reconsider the initiative.

What Happened: Mao Ning, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, voiced China’s worries over the project, indicating it has “strong offensive implications” and could lead to the militarization of outer space and an arms race, reported Reuters on Wednesday.

Mao criticized the United States’ “U.S.-first” policy, claiming it disrupts global strategic balance and stability. “The United States, in pursuing a ‘U.S.-first’ policy, is obsessed with seeking absolute security for itself. This violates the principle that the security of all countries should not be compromised,” Mao said.

She called on Washington to immediately stop developing the system and take steps to build trust among major powers.

Why It Matters: This development comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s announcement about the Golden Dome missile defense system, which led to a surge in the shares of defense company L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that a design has been chosen for the $175 billion project and appointed a Space Force general to head the program, which is intended to address threats posed by China and Russia. Trump also stated that Canada wants to be a part of the project.

"We’ll have it done in three years," Trump told reporters.

The escalating tensions between the two largest economies in the world have been further fueled by China’s threat of legal action against any individual or organization assisting with or implementing U.S. semiconductor restrictions, as covered here. The ongoing tech rivalry and the new missile defense system development are likely to keep the geopolitical landscape volatile.

