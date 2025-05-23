This Deckers Outdoor Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens downgraded the rating for Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from Overweight to Sector Weight. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $126.09 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna downgraded Radian Group Inc. RDN from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $34 to $37. Radian Group shares closed at $33.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy downgraded the rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR from Buy to Hold. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.7240 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Wilma Burdis downgraded Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Reinsurance Group shares closed at $202.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group analyst Michael Okunewitch downgraded Citius Oncology, Inc. CTOR from Buy to Hold. Citius Oncology shares closed at $0.9090 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
