May 23, 2025 11:42 AM 1 min read

This Deckers Outdoor Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens downgraded the rating for Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from Overweight to Sector Weight. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $126.09 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna downgraded Radian Group Inc. RDN from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $34 to $37. Radian Group shares closed at $33.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy downgraded the rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR from Buy to Hold. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.7240 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Wilma Burdis downgraded Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Reinsurance Group shares closed at $202.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Michael Okunewitch downgraded Citius Oncology, Inc. CTOR from Buy to Hold. Citius Oncology shares closed at $0.9090 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DECK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CTOR Logo
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$0.8700-4.40%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CTXR Logo
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.7020-3.04%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$101.03-19.9%
RDN Logo
RDNRadian Group Inc
$33.66-%
RGA Logo
RGAReinsurance Group of America Inc
$199.57-1.64%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsDowngradesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Downgrades
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved