This Philip Morris International Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Antonio Pedro Cardoso initiated coverage on VTEX VTEX with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $7.3. Vtex shares closed at $6.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Altria Group, Inc. MO with a Hold rating. Altria Group shares closed at $59.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst David Strauss initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $13. Intuitive Machines shares closed at $11.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Philip Morris International Inc. PM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $195. Philip Morris shares closed at $174.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Sebastien Naji initiated coverage on Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB with an Outperform rating. Astera Labs shares closed at $92.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

