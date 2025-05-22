Ross Gerber Weighs In On Tesla Amid Elon Musk's 5-Year Commitment: 'Seems Like Elon Might've Gotten My Message…'

Gerber Kawasaki CEO and Co-Founder Ross Gerber says that Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is taking "very concrete steps" to improve the situation at the company.

What Happened: "Seems like Elon might've gotten my message that he needs to get back to work at Tesla, he needs to start doing positive media," Gerber said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Gerber then highlighted how Musk stepping away from the government and the "divisive comments", which were hurting the brand's image, was a "good development" for the company.

However, Gerber also outlined that Musk would need to recalibrate his focus on the company. "You're not gonna change Elon so I'm not gonna try to go down that path," he said. "I think it's mostly where his focus is and where his communication and communication is done, which really affects Tesla sales and the brand substantially," Gerber said.

Gerber also weighed in on June's Robotaxi launch and how it is a "crucial time" for the EV giant. Speaking on Robotaxi, Gerber said, "Clearly, this is a product that's not quite ready to go," before highlighting there was still a lot of work to be done at Tesla.

Why It Matters: Gerber's comments come in at a time when Musk is reaffirming his commitment to Tesla as well as robotaxis. Recently, the billionaire brushed off the idea of a potential deal with ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. UBER.

Interestingly, Gerber has been bearish on Tesla and dumped more than 20,000 Tesla shares in Q1 2025. He has also criticized FSD technology on numerous occasions.

Elsewhere, analysts like Dan Ives maintain bullish views on Tesla. Ives recently said that he believes a two-trillion-dollar market cap for Tesla "could be on the table" following Musk's comments.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock