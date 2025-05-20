Warren Buffett's Net Worth Hits $161B — Equal To PayPal, GM, Ford Combined

Billionaire Warren Buffett is now worth more than the combined value of three well-known companies.

What Happened: Many billionaires added to their wealth in 2024. However, only four of the ten richest people in the world have a positive net wealth gain in 2025.

Buffett, who has a history of producing market-beating returns, added $18.6 billion to his wealth in 2025. He currently ranks sixth richest in the world, worth $161 billion, as reported by Bloomberg.

The Oracle of Omaha's wealth gain trails only Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is up $18.9 billion. Bill Gates (+$16.2 billion) and Steve Ballmer (+$12.4 billion) are also among the top 10 wealthiest with a positive gain this year.

With a wealth of $161 billion, Buffett is now worth more than many great American companies. In fact, with the year-to-date gains, Buffett is now worth more than the following three companies combined:

PayPal Inc PYPL : $70 billion

: $70 billion General Motors Company GM : $48 billion

: $48 billion Ford Motor Company F : $43 billion

The three companies together are worth $161 billion, the same amount of Buffett's net worth.

You may not be a billionaire like Warren Buffett, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

Why It's Important: Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK conglomerate is currently ranked ninth among valuations for public companies. It has a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion and its stock gained 13.4% year-to-date in 2025. The company outpaced a 1.5% gain for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which tracks the S&P 500.

PayPal stock is down 15.9% year-to-date and General Motors shares are down 2.0% year-to-date. Ford, on the other hand, is positive with a 12.1% year-to-date gain.

Buffett added $17.9 billion to his wealth in 2024 to end the year as the 10th richest person worth $142 billion.

With Berkshire Hathaway's current trajectory, Buffett could continue to add to his wealth and climb the rankings.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO recently announced he will be stepping down , though he will remain chairman of the company. With this transition — and his longstanding pledge to give away the bulk of his fortune — Buffett may accelerate his philanthropic efforts. While such moves could impact his standing on the world's billionaire list, it's a ranking the legendary investor has long downplayed in importance.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock