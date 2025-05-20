May 20, 2025 8:33 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Chevron Corporation CVX

  • Dividend Yield: 4.94%
  • Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $173 to $162 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • HSBC analyst Kim Fustier downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $176 to $158 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Recent News: On May 2, Chevron posted in-line quarterly earnings.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI

  • Dividend Yield: 4.18%
  • JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $29 to $30 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Barclays analyst Theresa Chen upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $31 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Recent News: On April 16, Kinder Morgan reported first-quarter revenue of $4.24 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
ONEOK, Inc. OKE

  • Dividend Yield: 4.86%
  • Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $110 to $102 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $107 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Recent News: On April 29, ONEOK posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
