Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Chevron Corporation CVX

Dividend Yield: 4.94%

4.94% Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $173 to $162 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $173 to $162 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. HSBC analyst Kim Fustier downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $176 to $158 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Kim Fustier downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $176 to $158 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On May 2, Chevron posted in-line quarterly earnings.

On May 2, Chevron posted in-line quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CVX news.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI

Dividend Yield: 4.18%

4.18% JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $29 to $30 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $29 to $30 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Barclays analyst Theresa Chen upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $31 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Theresa Chen upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $31 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On April 16, Kinder Morgan reported first-quarter revenue of $4.24 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 16, Kinder Morgan reported first-quarter revenue of $4.24 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KMI news

ONEOK, Inc. OKE

Dividend Yield: 4.86%

4.86% Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $110 to $102 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $110 to $102 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $107 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $107 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On April 29, ONEOK posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On April 29, ONEOK posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OKE news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock