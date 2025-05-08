Ford Hikes Prices Of Select Mexico-Produced Vehicles Amid Auto Tariff Uncertainty: Report

Ford Motor Co. F will reportedly hike the sticker prices of some of the company's vehicles produced in Mexico.

What Happened: Prices of Ford models like the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport, as well as the Maverick pickup truck, could see a price hike of up to $2,000, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The report suggests that the hike would apply to models produced after May 2, which, according to a Ford spokesperson in the report, could arrive at dealerships in June. The spokesperson also outlined that these hikes are a part of the company's usual pricing actions.

However, they reiterated that customers won't have to bear the full brunt of the tariffs currently casting uncertainty over the auto industry. "We have not passed on the full cost of tariffs to our customers," the spokesperson said.

Why It Matters: Ford shared at the company's Q1 earnings call with investors that the company expects Donald Trump's auto tariffs to cost over $1.5 billion to the company. The company also pulled its earnings guidance.

However, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently shared that the Detroit-based automaker will extend the employee price program for all of its customers through July as the company saw a 16% surge in sales during April.

Elsewhere, the Trump administration has announced it will alleviate some duties levied on auto companies and prevent ‘stacking' of tariffs, in a move that could give automakers in the U.S. some relief.

