Asia And Europe Markets Trade Mixed Following US-China Tariff Deal Optimism - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Monday, May 12, U.S. markets closed sharply higher after the U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day temporary tariff reduction, easing trade tensions that had escalated since April. The S&P 500 reached its highest level since early March. Investors shifted toward riskier assets, prompting a relief rally, though analysts warned of potential long-term complications.

In economic news, the U.S. government reported a $258 billion budget surplus for April, marking a 23% increase from last year.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Monday, led by technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services, while utilities declined.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.81% to 42,410.10, the S&P 500 gained 3.26% to 5,844.19, and the Nasdaq surged 4.35% to 18,708.34.

Asia Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.54% higher at 38,224.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.43%, ending the session at 8,269.00, led by gains in the IT, Energy, and Healthcare sectors.

India's Nifty 50 was down 1.42% at 24,567.90, and Nifty 500 fell 0.74% to 22,344.45.

China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.17% to 3,374.87, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 was up 0.15% at 3,896.26.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed the session 1.87% lower at 23,108.27.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.01%.

Germany's DAX index gained 0.02%.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.05%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.01%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.65% at $62.34/bbl, and Brent was up 0.48% at $65.28/bbl.

Oil prices rose, supported by strong fuel demand, though gains were capped by rising OPEC+ supply and uncertainty over the lasting impact of the U.S.-China trade truce.

Natural Gas gained 0.93% to $3.680.

Gold was trading higher by 0.87% at $3,255.44, Silver was up 1.83% to $33.225, and Copper rose 0.80% to $4.6580.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.16%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.43%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.26% to 101.56, USD/JPY was down 0.36% to 147.90, and USD/AUD fell 0.60% to 1.5600.

The dollar eased slightly on Tuesday but held most of its gains from the previous session, driven by optimism over the U.S.-China tariff truce.

