Fox, NRG Energy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Fox Corporation FOX to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $4.18 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Fox shares gained 1% to $47.20 in after-hours trading.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE reported first-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share, in-line with market estimates. The company reported $744.07 million in sales during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric shares rose 0.1% to $10.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting NRG Energy, Inc. NRG to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. NRG Energy shares gained 1.4% to $121.03 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, DaVita Inc. DVA is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion. DaVita shares fell 0.4% to $143.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas shares fell 1.3% to $74.67 in after-hours trading.
