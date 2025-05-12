May 12, 2025 3:38 AM 1 min read

Fox, NRG Energy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Fox Corporation FOX to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $4.18 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Fox shares gained 1% to $47.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE reported first-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share, in-line with market estimates. The company reported $744.07 million in sales during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric shares rose 0.1% to $10.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting NRG Energy, Inc. NRG to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. NRG Energy shares gained 1.4% to $121.03 in after-hours trading.

  • After the closing bell, DaVita Inc. DVA is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion. DaVita shares fell 0.4% to $143.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas shares fell 1.3% to $74.67 in after-hours trading.

