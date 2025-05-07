Asia Markets Gain, Europe Slides And Gold Retreats - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Tuesday, May 6th, U.S. markets closed lower, as Trump's tariff uncertainty shook investor confidence, prompting companies like Ford and Mattel to withdraw forecasts. Major indexes fell, with Palantir, Clorox, and DoorDash among the notable losers.

Investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision, as inflation concerns and economic uncertainty continue to weigh on sentiment.

In economic data, the trade deficit hit $140.5 billion, rising 14% from February as imports surged 4.4% to $419 billion, mainly due to higher consumer goods.

Nine of eleven S&P 500 sectors fell, led by healthcare and consumer discretionary, while utilities and energy posted small gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.95% at 40,829.00, the S&P 500 declined 0.77% to 5,606.91, and the Nasdaq slid 0.87% to 17,689.66.

Asia Markets Today

On Wednesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.20% lower at 36,755.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport, and Communication sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.33%, ending the session at 8,178.30, led by gains in the Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and Resources sectors.

India's Nifty 50 was up 0.10% at 24,405.05, and Nifty 500 rose 0.54% to 22,075.70.

China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.80% to 3,342.67, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 was up 0.61% at 3,831.63.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed the session 0.13% higher at 22,691.88.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.37%.

Germany's DAX index declined 0.17%.

France's CAC 40 slid 0.68%.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.38%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.56% at $59.40/bbl, and Brent was up 0.37% at $62.39/bbl.

Natural Gas gained 3.87% to $3.597.

Gold was trading lower by 1.16% at $3,383209, Silver was down 1.22% to $32.970, and Copper fell 1.54% to $4.7030.

US Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.53%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.57%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.59%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.12% to 99.40, USD/JPY was up 0.47% to 143.22, and USD/AUD rose 0.36% to 1.5452.

