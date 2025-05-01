May 1, 2025 6:20 AM 2 min read

Gold Slides On Trade Optimism, Dollar Strengthens - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Wednesday, April 30, U.S. markets closed mixed as the Dow and S&P 500 staged a late rebound, overcoming a surprise 0.3% GDP contraction — the first in three years. Consumer spending jumped 0.7%, easing stagflation concerns, while Meta and Microsoft surged on strong earnings. AI sector jitters, tariff tensions, and Fed rate cut bets fueled market volatility, with trading volumes below average.

In economic data, U.S. GDP fell 0.3% last quarter, the first decline since 2022, missing 0.4% growth forecasts. April's ADP report showed just 62,000 new private jobs, the weakest in nine months.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher Wednesday, led by health care, industrials, and consumer staples, while energy and consumer discretionary lagged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35% to 40,669.36, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% to 5,569.06, while the Nasdaq declined 0.09% to 17,446.34.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed higher by 1.22% at 36,486.50, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.
  • The BOJ held rates steady and cut growth forecasts, citing U.S. tariffs, but still expects to hit its 2% inflation target by late 2026.
  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.24%, ending the session at 8,145.60, led by gains in the IT, A-REITs, and Consumer Staples sectors.
  • India market is closed for the Maharashtra Day holiday.
  • China markets closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • The European STOXX 50 index closed for the Labor Day holiday.
  • German markets closed for the Labor Day holiday.
  • France markets closed for the Labor Day holiday.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.02%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 2.25% at $56.89/bbl, and Brent was down 2.11% at $59.77/bbl.
  • Natural Gas gained 2.56% to $3.411.
  • Gold was trading lower by 2.66% at $3,231.94, Silver was down 1.20% to $32.140, and Copper rose 0.86% to $4.6485.
  • Gold prices fell for a third session as hopes for U.S. trade deals reduced safe-haven demand. Weak U.S. GDP data fueled rate-cut speculation, and copper prices edged higher on easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.75%, S&P 500 futures gained 1.22%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.71%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.21% to 99.85, the USD/JPY rose 0.99% to 144.35, and the USD/AUD gained 0.33% to 1.5672.

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$15.44-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
64.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
--%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$63.98-0.12%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$57.413.24%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$41.11-1.98%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$20.580.05%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$43.900.32%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$70.64-3.92%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$38.10-%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$55.72-%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
$23.37-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$63.40-%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$128.180.09%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$70.990.13%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$104.39-0.14%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$33.950.27%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$296.58-2.37%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$21.001.20%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$81.82-%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$54.871.29%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$62.56-%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$60.29-%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$39.440.13%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$561.591.27%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$17.112.21%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$26.892.44%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$61.89-2.63%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$27.500.33%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$73.310.55%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$45.470.50%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaNewsEmerging MarketsEurozoneFuturesCommoditiesForexTop StoriesMarketsBriefsStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved