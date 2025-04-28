Michigan Democrat Files Impeachment Articles Against Trump Over 'Real Damage' To Democracy: 'Enough Is Enough'

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) initiated impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Monday. Thanedar announced the filing of seven articles of impeachment, citing various actions by the incumbent that he claims undermine democracy.

What Happened: The impeachment articles include accusations related to the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, alleged unauthorized budget cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency, and defiance of a Supreme Court ruling, reported The Hill. Thanedar emphasized that Trump’s actions, including his tariff policies and treatment of the press, constitute impeachable misconduct.

The Hill noted that the impeachment articles face slim chances in the Republican-controlled House, where GOP support is necessary for a vote. In the Senate, a two-thirds majority is required for conviction, a challenging feat given the Republican majority.

“Donald Trump has already done real damage to our democracy, but defying a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court ruling, that has to be the one final straw,” said Thanedar, according to the report.

“Enough is enough. Donald J. Trump must be impeached,” said the Michigan representative.

Why It Matters: The impeachment articles come amid a backdrop of controversy surrounding Trump. Recently, his online store began selling “Trump 2028” merchandise, despite the constitutional prohibition on a third presidential term. This move has raised eyebrows and added to the tension between the president and his critics.

Additionally, a recent event involving Trump’s memecoin has sparked further calls for impeachment. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) accused Trump of selling access to himself in exchange for payments made through his meme coin. This incident has fueled Democratic efforts to hold Trump accountable for his actions.

Trump said he ran the “country and the world,” in a recent interview with The Atlantic. However, a poll indicated he enjoyed a 41% approval rating, which is the lowest for any president at this stage in their presidency since Eisenhower.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

