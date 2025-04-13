President Donald Trump‘s administration has disclosed a wellness report for a Maryland man who was erroneously deported to El Salvador. The report is part of a court-ordered daily update.

What Happened: The U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has mandated that the White House provide daily updates on the condition of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Garcia is currently detained in El Salvador’s high-security CECOT prison following his deportation due to an “administrative error.”

Michael Kozack, a high-ranking official at the State Department, confirmed in a Saturday filing that Garcia is “alive and secure” in the prison. This information was reportedly based on official reporting from the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador.

According to the report by The Hill, Garcia’s legal team has proposed that the federal government be held accountable for delaying efforts to bring their client back to the U.S. Despite the Trump administration’s stance that the president cannot be compelled to arrange Garcia’s return, the Supreme Court upheld Judge Xinis’ ruling that U.S. officials must “facilitate” his return.

Also Read: ‘It’s Going To Be Impossible’: Experts Doubt Feasibility Of Trump’s Deportation Plan — Experts Estimate Nearly $1 Trillion Spend In 10 Years

The attorneys representing Garcia have submitted a proposed order requesting that the federal government formally request Garcia’s release to U.S. custody through CECOT, prepare all necessary paperwork for his return, provide personnel to accompany him during his travel, and arrange air transportation for him to return to Maryland.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the potential consequences of administrative errors in immigration procedures. It also highlights the ongoing debate about the extent of the president’s power in such matters, with the Supreme Court ruling in this case potentially setting a precedent for future cases.

The case also raises questions about the conditions and treatment of deportees in foreign prisons, and the role of the U.S. government in ensuring their safety.

Read Next

Scaramucci on Trump Deportation Plan: ‘We’re Going To Have a Stock Market Crash’

Shutterstock: esfera