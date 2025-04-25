'Trump 2028' Merchandise Hits Online Store Despite Constitutional Ban On Third Term Presidency

Donald Trump‘s online store has begun selling merchandise branded with “Trump 2028,” a year in which he is constitutionally prohibited from running for the U.S. presidency.

What Happened: The online store is offering clothing items with “Trump 2028” prominently displayed. The merchandise includes a red cap, modeled after Trump’s son Eric Trump, and is priced at $50. The product description on the Trump Store website reads, “Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2028 hat,” reported The Guardian on Thursday.

Additionally, the store is selling navy and red T-shirts, priced at $36, featuring the slogan “Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules)”. As per DW News, another product description read, “The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules.”

This development comes as Trump’s popularity is reportedly waning, nearing 100 days into his second term at the White House.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Trump has hinted at a third term. In March 2025, Trump suggested the possibility of a third term, saying, “A lot of people want me to do it,” but clarified that it was “very early” and he had a “long way to go.”

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." It was adopted after Franklin D. Roosevelt‘s four-term presidency. Although Trump seems intent on a third term, changing this law would require a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and ratification by at least 38 of the 50 states.

However, in March, when an NBC broadcaster questioned Trump on this, he answered, “I’m not joking…There are methods in which you can do it.”

Notably, Trump’s popularity has been on a downward trajectory, with his economic approval rating dropping to 37% in April 2025, amidst a severe U.S. financial markets selloff. Furthermore, a recent poll showed that only 15% of young Americans believe the nation is headed in the right direction under Trump’s leadership.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group DJT edged 0.87% lower to close at $26.15 on Thursday, as per data from Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, the stock climbed over 14%.