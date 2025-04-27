April 27, 2025 9:15 AM 2 min read

Trump's AI Education Push, Cramer's AI Stock Optimism, And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
As the week comes to a close, we look back at a week filled with significant developments in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). From President Trump’s push for AI education to Jim Cramer’s bullish stance on AI stocks, the week was abuzz with AI-related news. Let’s delve into the top stories.

Trump Advocates for AI Education in Schools

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on April 23, aimed at transforming U.S. education policy across K-12 and higher education. The orders include promoting AI education in schools, reformulating college accreditation standards, and implementing new transparency rules for foreign funding in universities. The orders also reiterated support for Historically Black colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and promoted workforce development initiatives.

Jim Cramer Remains Bullish on AI Stocks

Despite growing skepticism on Wall Street, CNBC's Jim Cramer remains optimistic about the future of AI infrastructure and data center stocks. Cramer acknowledged the turbulence in AI stocks, particularly following revelations from DeepSeek, a Chinese startup. He also expressed concerns about Donald Trump’s tariff policies potentially hurting the broader economy.

See Also: Bill Gates Says ‘Luckily’ His Daughter Phoebe Gates Never Asked Him To Back Her Business

Amazon and Nvidia Dismiss AI Data Center Pullback Fears

Despite recession fears and market speculation, tech giants Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Nvidia Corp. NVDA insist that the demand for AI data centers remains robust. Executives from both companies dismissed concerns about a potential slowdown in the construction of AI data centers at a conference in Oklahoma City.

OpenAI’s Restructuring Raises Concerns Among AI Experts

A coalition of over 30 leading AI researchers and ethicists has issued an urgent warning about OpenAI‘s proposed corporate restructuring. They expressed grave concerns that the changes could undermine public oversight and the company's original mission. The group published an open letter urging California and Delaware Attorney Generals to intervene in OpenAI's plan.

Satya Nadella Introduces Microsoft 365 Copilot’s AI Glow-Up

On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. MSFT introduced a newly redesigned version of its Microsoft 365 Copilot app. The development was shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who referred to it as the ‘scaffolding for his workday’.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

