Trump Softens On Tariffs — Stock Futures Rise, Nikkei Opens Higher, Dollar Still Under Pressure

U.S. stock futures are up on Wednesday night following back-to-back rallies in the regular session. This comes amid President Donald Trump softening his stance on the tariffs earlier this week.
The S&P 500 Futures are up 0.19%, at 5,412, Nasdaq Futures are at 18,839, up 0.19%, and Dow Futures are flat at the time of writing this, down 0.05%, trading at 39,757. The Nasdaq ended the regular session up by 2%, with the S&P 500 and the Dow up by 1.6%, and 1%, respectively.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index opened higher on Thursday, up 0.81% or 280 points, trading at 35,152 at the time of writing this. The benchmark’s extended rally this week is being led by tech, insurance, and export-linked stocks.
Despite recovering from its three-year low early this week, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) remains under pressure, trading at 99.67, down 0.17%.
On Thursday, investors will be looking forward to the earnings of major large-cap stocks such as Alphabet Inc. GOOG, Procter & Gamble Co. PG, T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS, and PepsiCo Inc. PEP, among several others. Investors will also be closely watching the Initial Jobless Claims Report coming early in the day.
