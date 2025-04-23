This PayPal Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $56. PayPal shares closed at $61.42 on Tuesday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Sameer Joshi initiated coverage on Oklo Inc . OKLO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55. Oklo shares closed at $21.53 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst Peter Grom initiated coverage on General Mills, Inc. GIS with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $54. General Mills shares closed at $58.06 on Tuesday.

Roth MKM analyst Taz Koujalgi initiated coverage on SentinelOne, Inc. S with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. SentinelOne shares closed at $16.36 on Tuesday.

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9. Foghorn Therapeutics shares closed at $4.24 on Tuesday.

