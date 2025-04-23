April 23, 2025 9:19 AM 2 min read

This PayPal Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $56. PayPal shares closed at $61.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Sameer Joshi initiated coverage on Oklo Inc. OKLO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55. Oklo shares closed at $21.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Peter Grom initiated coverage on General Mills, Inc. GIS with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $54. General Mills shares closed at $58.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Roth MKM analyst Taz Koujalgi initiated coverage on SentinelOne, Inc. S with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. SentinelOne shares closed at $16.36 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9. Foghorn Therapeutics shares closed at $4.24 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PYPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

