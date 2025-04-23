Tesla, Philip Morris International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Philip Morris International Inc. PM to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Philip Morris shares gained 0.9% to $165.51 in after-hours trading.

Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday. The company shipped 3.5 million tons of steel during the first quarter and generated $230 million of operating income from its steel operations. Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.6% to $119.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting GE Vernova Inc. GEV to post quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share on revenue of $7.54 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GE Vernova shares gained 2.4% to $333.96 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc. TSLA posted weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said plans for more affordable models remain on track to start production in the first half of 2025. Tesla shares gained 5.4% to $250.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. T to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $30.35 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.7% to $27.14 in after-hours trading.

