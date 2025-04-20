April 20, 2025 11:09 PM 2 min read

Meta, Amazon, And YouTube To Sponsor 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll: Trump Says, 'I'll Be There!'

The 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll will feature a variety of activities sponsored by Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, and YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google.

What Happened: According to a statement from First Lady Melania Trump's office, Amazon will sponsor a "reading nook," YouTube will organize a "bunny hop stage," and Meta will offer an "AI-powered experience and photo opportunity."

The event will also include traditional activities such as the egg roll and egg hunt, with eggs donated by American egg farmers.

See Also: Trump Wishes Happy Easter To All Including ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ And ‘Weak And Ineffective Judges’: Truth Social Posts Gets Slammed

Trump also shared his plans for the event on his Truth Social platform, writing, "Tomorrow morning is the BIG Easter Egg Hunt at the White House. 40,000 people expected. I'll be there! Gates open at 6:30 AM, close at 5:30 PM."

Source: Truth Social

Why It’s Important: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, Jeff Bezos' Amazon, and Sundar Pichai-led Google each donated $1 million to support Trump's inauguration.

Trump has repeatedly said that his administration successfully lowered egg prices. However, data released earlier this month revealed that grocery store egg prices continued to rise in March, increasing by 5.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported the New York Times.

Last year's celebration at the White House under former President Joe Biden was themed around education. It was led by former First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime educator, and included activities like a reading corner and a mock farm field trip.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Posted In:
