Tesla's Biggest Bull Frustrated With Elon Musk's Focus On DOGE Over Company: 'Patience Wearing Thin'

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, is under fire from investors who are concerned about his lack of focus on the company.

What Happened: Musk’s attention seems to have shifted from Tesla to his role in President Donald Trump‘s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk, a staunch supporter of Trump, assumed the role of a senior White House adviser after Trump’s inauguration. Since Trump took office, protests have been held at Tesla showrooms and facilities across the U.S.

These protests have ranged from peaceful demonstrations to violent acts of vandalism targeting the company’s facilities, individual vehicles, and Superchargers. Musk’s remarks on foreign politics have sparked controversy in Europe, resulting in attacks on Tesla vehicles and facilities and a decline in sales in most countries.

As per the report by Quartz, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has pointed out that Tesla investors’ patience is running thin due to Musk’s noticeable absence from Tesla’s factories or manufacturing facilities over the last two months.

"In a nutshell the word ‘balance' has been missing with Elon Musk and his ability to run Tesla as CEO, while instead focusing all of his energy and time driving his [Department of Government Efficiency] initiative within the Trump Administration," Ives told the outlet.

"Tesla investors are seeing patience wear thin as Musk is not reading the room. there has been "little to no sign of Musk at any Tesla factory or manufacturing facility in the last two months," he added.

Despite the criticism, several high-profile conservatives, including Fox News host Sean Hannity, have shown their support for Tesla by purchasing new vehicles and encouraging their followers to do the same.

On Wednesday, Tesla’s stock rose nearly 4% in pre-market trading, following a nearly 4% increase the previous day. However, the stock was down more than 35% year-to-date.

Musk pledged on Tuesday that Tesla would double its vehicle production in the U.S. over the next two years. However, the specifics of this plan, including potential new investments, remain unclear.

Why It Matters: Investor confidence is a critical factor in a company’s success, and the current criticism Musk is facing could potentially impact Tesla’s performance. His involvement in the Trump administration and the resulting protests and vandalism could further affect the company’s reputation and sales.

The uncertainty surrounding Musk’s commitment to Tesla and the lack of clarity on his plan to double vehicle production adds to the growing concerns among investors.

Image: Shutterstock